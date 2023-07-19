iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,669,000.

IWS opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

