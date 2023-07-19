James Investment Research Inc. Has $18.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

