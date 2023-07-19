Jefferies Financial Group Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $124.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.88.

Crown Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

