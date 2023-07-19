Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

