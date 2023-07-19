Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.