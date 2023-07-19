Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.6% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

