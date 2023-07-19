Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

JNJ stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

