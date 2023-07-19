Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

