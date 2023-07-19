Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

