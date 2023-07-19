Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

