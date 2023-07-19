Jonathan Hyman Sells 100,159 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.04. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 139,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Braze by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

