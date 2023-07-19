JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

