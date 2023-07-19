Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 30.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 433.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

