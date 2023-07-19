Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

