Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 7.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

