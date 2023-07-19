Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,866 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 52.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

