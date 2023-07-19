Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,715 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

