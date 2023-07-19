Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,530 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.