Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 868 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson Price Performance

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.