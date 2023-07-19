Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 868 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Matson stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
