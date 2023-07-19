Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cloudflare by 6.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 128.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock

Shares of NET opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,259,200. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

