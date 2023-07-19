Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,279 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,007,097 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.