Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,861 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Hills Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

