Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 18,002 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently -351.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

