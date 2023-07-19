Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,058 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

