Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 43,315 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CommScope by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

