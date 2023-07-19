Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 15,494 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.