Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $219.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $206.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.