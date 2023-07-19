Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a PE ratio of 599.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

