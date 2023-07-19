Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $207.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Masimo Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

