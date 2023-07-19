Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $126.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Masimo by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

