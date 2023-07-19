Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Match Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 1,048,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.