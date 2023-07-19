Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 7.0 %

MIGI stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

