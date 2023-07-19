MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.91.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

