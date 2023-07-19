MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.