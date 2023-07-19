Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

