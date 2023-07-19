Meredith Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meredith Wealth Planning reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

AMZN stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

