Michael G. Strachan Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

