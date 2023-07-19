Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Shares of MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

