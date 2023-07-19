Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

