Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

