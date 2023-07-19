Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $635,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

