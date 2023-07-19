Mizuho Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.65.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

