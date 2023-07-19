Morgan Stanley Cuts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Up 2.3 %

EDR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.