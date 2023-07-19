Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $50.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.58.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

