Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.