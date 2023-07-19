Morgan Stanley Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

NYSE:AR opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

