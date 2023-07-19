MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.15

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 16668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.10.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

