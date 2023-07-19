Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,629,010.24 in Stock

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc acquired 8,855,452 shares of Muscle Maker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $27,629,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,975,255.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Muscle Maker Stock Up 6.6 %

GRIL stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.97 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Muscle Maker, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Muscle Maker in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

