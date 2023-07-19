Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

