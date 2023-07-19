Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of RYAN opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
