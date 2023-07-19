Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.7 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 186.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.